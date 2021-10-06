Premier Health planning $1.5M headquarters expansion 

Premier Health Consultants CEO Steve Sellars on Tuesday announced that the company will expand its Baton Rouge headquarters, making a $1.5 million capital investment in its facilities to support the more than 85 urgent care clinics it operates.

The project will create 50 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $50,000, plus benefits, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Premier is retaining 500 existing jobs in Baton Rouge.

Founded in 1999 in Baton Rouge, Premier Health manages the day-to-day operations of a growing network of clinics that includes 45 Louisiana locations. The company recently entered into a joint venture with Michigan-based Trinity Health to expand its network of clinics into new markets.

BRAC began conversations with Premier Health’s leadership in fall 2020 about a significant expansion project as well as retaining its headquarters.

To secure the project, the state offered Premier a competitive incentive package that includes the comprehensive workforce solutions of LED FastStart. Premier will also be eligible for a performance-based grant of up to $250,000.