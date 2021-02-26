Predicted bankruptcy wave begins, court records indicate

Nearly a year since coronavirus-related shutdowns began affecting large swaths of the American economy, more businesses are filing for bankruptcy as chapter 11 filings were up nearly 20% in 2020 compared with the previous year, court records show.

Data on a subset of businesses―those registered as corporations―shows that some sectors are faring much worse than others, with restaurants, retailers, entertainment companies, real estate firms and oil and gas ventures filing for protection in far greater numbers than in previous years, according to New Generation Research.

According to The Washington Post, bankruptcies filed by entertainment companies in 2020 nearly quadrupled, and filings nearly tripled for oil and gas companies, doubled for computer and software companies and were up 50% or more for restaurant owners, real estate companies and retailers, compared with 2019, data from the research firm shows. There were 5,236 chapter 11 filings in 2019, but 6,917 last year, a tally at least 30% higher than any of the previous four years.

Economists are predicting strong economic growth this year overall. But the bankruptcy data shows that despite $3.7 trillion in federal stimulus spending to combat the recession triggered by the pandemic, and another $1.9 trillion being proposed by President Biden, businesses in certain industries have become particularly vulnerable and may take years to recover enough to pay their bills. Others will not recover at all.

Because bankruptcy filings lag other signals of economic distress, experts say the worst may be yet to come. Bankruptcies stemming from the 2007 financial crisis didn’t peak until 2010.

“Bankruptcies don’t cause damage to the economy,” says Ed Flynn, a consultant to the American Bankruptcy Institute. “The damage has already occurred when the bankruptcy is filed. Higher bankruptcies is more a symptom of economic harm than the cause.” Read the full story.