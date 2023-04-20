Postlethwaite & Netterville CEO says acquisition is all about ‘opportunity’ 

Company executives say the deal allowing for Baton Rouge-based Postlethwaite & Netterville to be acquired by New York-based EisnerAmper was centered around providing more services.

Dan Gardiner, P&N’s managing director and CEO, declined to give financial details of the deal but says the firm has been exploring the opportunity in detail over the past year.

P&N has worked with EisnerAmper, a global business advisory firm, several times over the years, he says, and the two firms have built a strong partnership. He calls the acquisition a natural progression of that partnership.

“The big thing for me is that we’ve been extremely successful the last few years with double-digit growth at Postlethwaite and Netterville, and we see this as an opportunity to continue that high-growth trajectory for the firm and clients,” Gardiner says.

There will be no changes to staffing or to the executive team as a result of the acquisition, he says, and the firm will rebrand in phases over the next couple of years away from the Postlethwaite & Netterville name.

Announced this morning, the deal is expected to close by the end of summer.

Founded in 1949, P&N is one of the oldest businesses in Baton Rouge and a veteran of Business Report’s annual Top 100 list. Over the years, the firm has expanded to operating nine offices in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi and boasts a staff of nearly 600 employees.

Based in New York, EisnerAmper is one of the largest business consulting firms in the world and comprises EisnerAmper LLP, an independent CPA firm providing attest services, and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services. The two entities combined have more than 3,300 employees across the globe.

EisnerAmper split its structure and launched Eisner Advisory Group in 2021 after receiving an investment from private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners. Private equity firms have not typically invested in CPA firms, but the deal in 2021 inspired a wave of such investments.

At the time, it was reported that the investment from TowerBrook would help EisnerAmper with its long-term growth plans, including new service offerings, investing in talent and technology, and strategically expanding via organic growth and targeted mergers and acquisitions.