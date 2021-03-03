Portraits of excellence: This year’s Business Awards and Hall of Fame honorees

For the 38th year, Business Report is honoring leading professionals and companies in the Capital Region that distinguish themselves by not only succeeding in business, but also by giving back to the community and making our city a better place to live. This year’s Business Awards and Hall of Fame honorees, as selected by a community panel of judges, are certainly no exception.

Along with telling their stories and spotlighting their accomplishments in print and online, all of this year’s Business Awards and Hall of Fame honorees will be celebrated at a special live event on March 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza. Information about the event can be found here; to purchase tickets, click here.

The Business Awards were launched in 1984 to pay tribute to remarkable individuals and companies in the Capital Region and celebrate their many accomplishments. In 1993, Business Report partnered with Junior Achievement to present the awards and added a Hall of Fame category to recognize those with a lifetime of achievement.

See Business Report’s latest cover package for stories about each of this year’s winners, and how they make Baton Rouge a better place to live and work.