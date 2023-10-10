Popular downtown Baton Rouge bar plans nearby move amid rent issues 

Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s, a bar, live music venue and event space in downtown Baton Rouge, plans to move across the road and about a block south on Third Street, though the owner has unfinished business with his current landlord.

Chad Hughes says he is moving the business to 333 Third Street, which houses his City Bar Baton Rouge and is the former home of his Rio Tacos and Tequila. Hughes bought the property in 2020. Rio closed for renovations in August 2022 after about 18 months in business but never reopened.

Attorney Danny McGlynn, who owns the current home of Boudreaux and Thibodeaux’s, says the existing lease runs into next year and hopes to negotiate payment with Hughes. McGlynn sued to evict Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s last month for nonpayment of rent, with a court date set for Nov. 6, court documents show.

As part of the move, Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s would merge with City Bar while keeping the former’s name. Hughes plans to host live music downstairs where the restaurant was while keeping the nightclub feel upstairs. He expects to complete the move into the new location “right around the end of the month.”

“It’s really more efficient to combine them both in one building,” he says. “Might as well combine them to make one big, more fun experience.”

McGlynn hopes to get another bar into the downstairs space after Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s moves, and expects to convert additional space into residential apartments. There are currently eight apartments on the top floor that are either occupied with tenants or being used as short-term rentals.