PMAC to open before night football games, host Tiger Band performances

The Pete Maravich Assembly Center will be open to the public prior to home evening football games this season, LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward says in a letter emailed to fans.

The PMAC will open beginning five hours before kickoff. The Tiger Band will perform in the assembly center following the Victory Hill parade, Woodward says.

Fans will be free to use the restrooms and take a break from the heat while tailgating, and live football games will be shown on the video screen throughout the day.

The letter does not list specific times, though “evening” presumably does not include 2:30 p.m. kickoffs. The first three home games—against Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico—all are scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. or later.

The letter also does not say whether PMAC concessions will be open. Athletics spokesperson Michael Bonnette did not respond to an email seeking more information in time for publication.

Woodward says the change comes in response to a survey of fans about the game day experience.

Also discussed in Woodward’s letter: