Planning Commission to hold special meeting on Amazon plans for Cortana site

Plans for an Amazon regional distribution center on the site of the former Cortana Mall are moving forward.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission posted an agenda earlier today for a special meeting Feb. 8 to consider rezoning the former mall property and amending the parish land use plan to make way for the massive project.

The procedural measures are among the first steps needed for Seefried Properties, an Atlanta-based real estate company that develops distribution facilities for Amazon around the country, to move forward with its plans for the former mall, which was shuttered in mid-2019.

At its regular monthly meeting, Feb. 22, the Planning Commission will take up a related application filed Jan. 10 by Seefried to develop the site into a regional distribution center with a 2.895 million-square-foot warehouse, 45,000-square-foot office building, pump house and guard house.

Earlier this month, Seefried officials met with the mayor’s office and members of the Metro Council, who were required to sign confidentiality agreements, to brief them on the project and make sure they would support the developer’s needs before any public documents were filed.

Sources familiar with the situation tell Daily Report there has been a strong show of support among city and state officials for the project, which is expected to create some 1,000 new jobs and provide a much needed economic boost to the area.

At the Feb. 8 meeting, the Planning Commission will consider Seefried’s request to rezone the site from heavy commercial and commercial alcoholic beverage, which allowed for bars and restaurants in the former mall, to commercial warehousing 3.

Its requested amendment to the parish land use plan would change the property use from regional center to employment center.

Planning Commission staff has recommended both changes.

Assuming the commission signs off on the changes at its Feb. 8 meeting and on the site plan application on Feb. 22, the Metro Council will take up the matter on Feb. 24.S