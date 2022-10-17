Planning Commission to take up Kevin Nguyen’s proposed apartment complex 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning and Zoning Commission is set to consider approving Four Seasons, a proposed apartment complex on the south side of Burbank Drive east of South Kenilworth Parkway.

Applicant Kevin Nguyen is planning nine buildings, including a clubhouse and maintenance building, with more than 300 residential units on a 21.5-acre site, documents show. Planning staff say the project meets the minimum Unified Development Code requirements for consideration.

The project, which would not need Metro Council approval, is fully inside a special flood hazard zone. Three other projects on today’s agenda are partially in a flood zone, notes the Baton Rouge Sierra Club, which cautions against flood-zone development.

“The size of these projects varies, but they each represent a reduction in the natural floodplain’s capacity to hold water, and displace costs onto the taxpayers for attempting to deal with individual and cumulative impacts,” the Sierra Club’s Angelle Bradford says in a prepared statement.

Other projects on today’ agenda include:

The fourth filing of Beaver Creek on the Plains, comprising 59 single-family lots on about 40 acres south of Port Hudson-Plains Road and west of Fairwinds Avenue.

The proposed redevelopment of a former Pearl beer warehouse at Julia and South 15th streets to create a film and sound production space, which would also need Metro Council approval.

An “entertainment bar” and bistro at Howell Place that applicant Gerald Coleman says could be a “hub for the Southern University family.” It would need council approval.

Rezoning the site of a closed Dollar Tree for an ax-throwing venue . This also needs council approval.

A new parish hall for Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Metro Council’s third-floor chamber at City Hall.