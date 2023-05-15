Planning Commission to take up abandoned signs, fence regulations

Property owners would be required to take down abandoned signs under a proposal the Planning Commission is set to take up today.

A sign without a message, in poor condition, or pertaining to an event that has already happened or a business that’s no longer operating would be deemed abandoned after 90 days. The property and/or sign owner would have 15 days to take it down or else face fines and potentially have the city-parish take it down for them at the owner’s expense.

The Metro Council, Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the Parish Attorney’s office have requested regulations for blighted signs, according to Planning Commission staff.

The commission also will take up what is described as a clarification of rules regarding walls and fences. The maximum height for fences and walls in rear and side walls would be set at 8 feet, and fences and walls taller than 4 feet in a front or side yard would have to be “less than 30 percent solid, providing a minimum of 70 percent transparency.”

Fences and walls would have to be at least 15 feet from the edge of the street and 5 feet from a sidewalk. Chain link fences up to 10 feet tall would still be permitted in industrial zones, and open-wire fences up to 10 feet in height would still be allowed around recreational facilities such as tennis and badminton courts.

The Metro Council also would have to approve the changes before they could go into effect.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. today at City Hall. See the agenda here.