Planning Commission to decide on Pecue Lane warehouse rezoning

Plans to rezone nearly 37 acres of Pecue Lane near Ward Creek for commercial warehousing use will go before the Planning Commission today, along with a series of other items.

While developer Brian D. Campbell, Jr. doesn’t have a specific tenant lined up for the property, which is currently zoned for heavy commercial use, he says his “preemptive” rezoning request was filed in order to gain interest in the space.

“We have no plans for any type of building on the property at this time, it’s just an outright rezone,” Campbell says. “We’ve had some interest that aligns with [commercial warehouse] use, but we don’t yet have anything in writing from anyone.”

In addition to the rezoning application, Campbell has filed a companion request to amend the comprehensive land use plan for 26 acres of the property, located east of Pecue and north of Interstate 10, from “commercial” to “employment center.”

In the short-term future, Campbell expects the land to be used as a staging ground for equipment for the East Baton Rouge Parish Flood Prevention Project, though he couldn’t say what longer-term uses might be.

Meanwhile, the Planning Commission will also consider plans for a new strip mall on O’Neal Lane, as well as those for a comedy club on Airline Highway.

Other items up for the commission’s approval include an outdoor storage and light commercial business on Florida Boulevard and local historic landmark designations for New Ark Baptist Church on Terrace Avenue, Immaculate Conception Church on Curtis Street and the Old Governor’s Mansion on North Boulevard.

The meeting is today at 5 p.m., at 222 St. Louis Street downtown. The public can view the meeting from the fourth floor of the River Center Branch Library at 250 North Boulevard via livestream, or watch it at www.brla.gov, on Metro 21 (Cox Channel 21), and on the City of Baton Rouge Facebook page. See the full agenda.