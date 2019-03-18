Planning Commission to consider Southern’s medical marijuana facility

The Planning Commission will consider the rezoning of a 10-acre tract on Plank Road that Southern University’s contracted medical marijuana grower hopes to use for production and cultivation of the plant.

Reached last week, Ilera Holistic Healthcare spokeswoman Gia Morón said the company was on course to meet its self-imposed timeline for the establishment of the production facility, but declined to give details on that timeline.

“At this point, (the company is) doing what needs to be done,” Morón says, adding more information about the company’s plans would be released within the month.

Ilera bought majority interest in the Lafayette-based Advanced Biomedics—Southern’s original contracted grower—in November after months of no discernible progress by the company to start growing the product.

The company is requesting the Plank Road property be rezoned to light industrial use.

Also being considered at Monday’s meeting is a potential new Drago’s Seafood Restaurant. A restaurant representative submitted a rezoning request for a 13,600-square-foot building—formerly home to a music and entertainment store—between a Chili’s restaurant and Hampton Inn at 4580 Constitution Ave. Planning staff has certified the request meets the criteria for rezoning and Unified Development Code requirements.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 222 St. Louis St. See the full agenda.