Planning Commission approves 324-unit apartment complex on Bluebonnet

The East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission has approved Dantin Bruce Development’s planned 324-unit apartment complex at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Celtic Drive.

Waters at Bluebonnet would include 10 buildings, including community and accessory buildings, and the land is not in a special flood hazard zone, according to documents submitted to the commission and planning staff. Metro Council approval is not needed to move forward.

Meanwhile, the commission rejected a requested change for a residentially zoned lot to allow for a religious counseling service on Lydia Avenue in the Perkins Road overpass area. The commission sided with opponents who argued that Lydia should remain a residential street, stressing that other businesses in the area have direct access to Perkins but the proposed operation would not.

Other items the commission addressed during last night’s meeting include: