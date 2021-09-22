Plank Road bus rapid transit moving forward 

Mayor Sharon Weston Broom today announced the city is moving forward in its effort to create a 9-mile rapid bus line from Plank Road to Nicholson Drive, by formally accepting a $15 million grant to fund the bus route.

The grant, funded through the Federal Transit Administration’s Better Utilizing Infrastructure to Leverage Development program, now goes before the Metro Council for approval later today. With the grant’s acceptance, the project can move into the design and permitting phase.

The city-parish will oversee the project’s planning, design and construction, executing a cooperative endeavor agreement with CATS to outline agency roles and responsibilities during all project phases before transferring all operations to CATS.

Earlier this year, the BRT project merged with two MovEBR projects on the bus route to achieve greater efficiency and positioning for north Baton Rouge for other federal grant pursuits.

According to Broome’s announcement, the $53.6 million BRT project will be achieved through “unprecedented partnerships formed to leverage local, state and federal funding” to connect north and south Baton Rouge with high-frequency transit service. In addition to the federal grant, funding is being provided through DOTD, CATS, and the MovEBR program. Read more about the bus line from past Daily Report editions.