Plan to revitalize Perkins underpass faces bureaucratic hurdles  

Many fans of the Perkins Road overpass area agree that it succeeds despite some challenging design conditions.

Bars, restaurants and retailers—most of them locally owned—pulse with activity despite a harsh concrete backdrop, noise from two overhead roadways (Perkins Road and Interstate 10) and cramped, poorly marked, gravel parking. The area is also void of landscaping and is flanked by overgrown, undeveloped patches on its northwest side.

For years, business owners, particularly in the Perkins Road underpass portion, have mused how the area has the bones to become a model mixed-use destination—if only the city would invest in improvements. That idea is now closer to reality, though bureaucratic hurdles remain.

In March, a handful of can-do business owners released the first renderings of a landscape plan to revitalize the underpass area. The targeted strip runs in front of businesses like Kalurah Street Grill, Salon Hue and BLDG 5, extending from Reymond Avenue under the overpass at one end, to Christian Street on the other.

BLDG 5 owners Brumby and Misti Broussard; Varsity Sports owner Jenni Peters; Moreau Physical Therapy owner Al Moreau; and Chad Hughes, owner of Ivar’s Sports Bar & Grill and the forthcoming Unleaded BBQ, paid for the plan themselves (along with an initial survey of the area) as a way to jump-start the work. In all, the group raised $40,000.

“We’ve been working on this idea for two years,” Peters says. “The city-parish told us we needed a survey and a plan to get things started, so we chipped in and paid for them ourselves.”

The group contracted with Baton Rouge-based Carbo Landscape Architecture to create the plan, released in mid-March at a press conference at BLDG 5. The design would transform the area, improving current conditions with a safe, multiuse path that encourages pedestrian and bike activity. Sources of funding are still to be determined for the $2.2 million project, though any public funding would likely come from an enhancement fund within MovEBR, the city’s transportation initiative.

Outside of funding, one of the biggest hurdles is gaining permission from the Kansas City Southern Railway Company to create the portion of the trail that crosses the railroad tracks near Reymond Avenue (in the area behind BLDG 5). A second, more detailed survey of the area will need to be completed before the proposal can be submitted to KCS for permission to proceed and add a crossing.

This story was first published in the June 2022 issue of 225 magazine. Read the full version here.