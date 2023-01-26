PJ’s Coffee partnering with high schools for franchises

Louisiana-based PJ’s Coffee is looking to the youth for future franchise growth, reports Fast Company.

While PJs has more than 150 locations, primarily in the South, the coffee chain has begun expanding with locations on public and private school campuses.

Tori Bermond, franchise development manager, told Fast Company that she was surprised by the interest she’s seeing from high schools. She contends that bringing a coffee chain to a high school is not about getting students hooked on caffeine, but rather presents students with a unique opportunity to learn a business from the inside out.

“It’s a way for them to really incorporate the education piece with the service piece,” she says.

The partnership falls inline with a larger trend of providing high school students with real-life business experience before graduation.

Walker High School, in Livingston Parish, is one of the local schools with an operational PJ’s on campus. Along with the coffee shop, the campus hosts a wide range of student-run businesses and occupational training programs including a Papa John’s pizza shop, a credit union, an apparel retail store, a sports medicine clinic and a TV station that broadcasts in nine parishes.

Read the full story by Fast Company, and check out a 2019 feature by the Business Report profiling Walker High’s efforts to partner with local businesses.