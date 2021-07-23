Pilot training school lands at BTR Jet Center

ATP Flight School, the largest aviation training company in the U.S., has opened its first Louisiana location at the BTR Jet Center, a fixed-base operator that has a 6,600-square-foot facility and a 22,000-square-foot hangar at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

The Florida-based ATP, with 62 flight schools around the country, is banking on the BTR Jet Center facility, which opened at the airport in March, to be an ideal training location to fill in-demand pilot positions.

“With a post-pandemic airline pilot shortage expected, Flight School’s new Baton Rouge training center brings professional career training to the area and expands access to this rewarding career,” says ATP spokesperson Michael Arnold. “We are seeing a surge in demand for pilots and the BTR training center will allow aspiring pilots in the Baton Rouge community to take advantage of the pilot shortage.”

ATP is leasing about 1,000 square feet of training space from BTR Jet Center, which will be used mostly for traditional classroom instruction and also to train on computer flight simulators.

Students will train in the air on several of ATP’s Piper Archer aircraft.

ATP’s training program takes just seven months to complete, after which students graduate with a commercial pilot certificate and a flight instructor certificate, Arnold says. It then takes at least another two years of flying experience before graduates are eligible to work as commercial airline pilots.

The local investor group of frequent fliers that owns BTR Jet Center is enthusiastic about having attracted ATP as a tenant to the new $4 million facility.

“If you want to be an airline pilot and you’re not coming out of the military, you start at a place like ATP and we’ve never had anything like this before in Baton Rouge,” says attorney Brett Furr, one of the owners of BTR Jet Center. “They’ve got dozens of locations around the country and they picked Baton Rouge.”

ATP Flight School is not to be confused with Helix Aviation Academy, a charter K-12 school planning to open in August in the 24,000-square-foot space that used to be the airport’s multiplex facility.

The school will focus on the kind of STEM courses needed to prepare students for an eventual career in aviation.