Pilot shortage could limit Baton Rouge airport seating capacity

Baton Rouge Metro Airport is set to return to pre-pandemic seating capacity, but those plans could be diverted if the airlines can’t find enough pilots.

While some airlines predict record revenue, a reported pilot shortage could leave travelers dealing with higher prices and more cancellations than usual.

BTR seating capacity is currently 82% of what it was in 2019, but the September schedule indicates capacity will be back to pre-COVID-19 levels. Jim Caldwell, who manages marketing, public relations and air service development for the airport, says airline officials are indicating they can justify reinstatement because the airport is profitable. However, like many industries, the airlines are dealing with supply limitations and staffing issues, and pilot shortages are the most significant constraint.

Retirements, including thousands of early retirements at the beginning of the pandemic, and job dissatisfaction are said to be some of the reasons for the reported shortage. The Federal Aviation Administration is seeking proposals for $10 million in Aviation Workforce Development Grants meant to boost the supply of pilots.

“There won’t be a quick fix but we’ve got to work on shoring up that domestic aviation workforce,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told lawmakers this week.