Pilates Plus owner acquires TreadBR in Southdowns

Lauren Temple, owner and operator of two Baton Rouge-area Pilates Plus locations, today announced she has acquired TreadBR, a fitness studio in the Southdowns Shopping Center on Perkins Road.

Through this acquisition, Temple plans to use the additional space to expand the offerings at her Pilates Plus studio in the same shopping center while continuing TreadBR’s fitness programs. Current Pilates Plus and TreadBR members will have full access to both Pilates Plus locations effective May 1.

Temple says in her announcement that she is working with Baton Rouge marketing firm Xdesign Inc. to develop a new brand for her businesses but that Pilates Plus and TreadBR will continue to operate as usual throughout the rebranding project.