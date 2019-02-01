Phil’s Oyster Bar owners lead group that buys Uncle Earl’s

A group of local investors, including the owners of Phil’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant, have acquired nearby Uncle Earl’s on Perkins Road and are planning to transform the longtime local watering hole into what they’re calling “a refined neighborhood bar” targeting young professionals and Southdowns-area residents.



The new owners of Uncle Earl’s include Phil’s Oyster Bar owners Jordan and Anthony Piazza, Lanoix Insurance Agency owners Bryan and David Lanoix, and Jordan Neldare, who spent the past four years opening new restaurants for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Raising Cane’s owner Todd Graves, an investor in Phil’s Oyster Bar, is not involved in the Uncle Earl’s deal.



Jordan Piazza says Uncle Earl’s former owners approached them late last year about buying the longtime establishment and the two sides came to an agreement shortly before Christmas. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Already renovations have begun, though passersby likely did not notice because the previous owners had erected a tall fence in front of the bar’s Perkins Road patio, obscuring what’s been going on inside. When work is complete—in time for the neighborhood’s annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities, which this year are on March 16—the old Uncle Earl’s will barely be recognizable, Jordan Piazza says.



“The name is the only thing that is staying the same,” he says. “We want this to become a neighborhood destination.”



Among the changes coming to the establishment, located in a strip center next to Juban’s, will be an updated outdoor patio, a larger indoor stage for live bands on weekends, and a VIP section for patrons who want to enjoy themselves in a more private environment or for private events. The bar will also be expanding its drink menu to include more upscale cocktails, wines, daiquiris and margaritas.