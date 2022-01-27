Petroleum engineering degree more popular in Louisiana than in any other state

Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Louisiana’s adults are seven times more likely to have a degree in petroleum engineering than the rest of the U.S. That makes it the most “concentrated degree” in the state, according to The Center Square.

An estimated 0.41% of adults in the state have a petroleum engineering degree, compared to 0.06% of adults nationwide.

Though demand for petroleum engineers workers is higher than average, that’s not necessarily the case for compensation. Adults with a petroleum engineering degree in Louisiana earn an average of $65,676 per year compared to the average income among all Americans with the degree of $84,648.

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. See the entire story.

This story was included in 10/12 Industry Report’s free weekly e-newsletter 10/12 Weekly. Subscribe here for more south Louisiana industry news.