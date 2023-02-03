Peruvian restaurant opening in former Calendar’s space 

Brasas Peru, a Peruvian restaurant, is opening this spring in the Beau De Chene Shopping Center on Perkins Road.

Giannina Chavez, a native of Lima, Peru, is opening the restaurant with her brother Renzo Ibanez and his wife, Carolina, who own a restaurant together in Lafayette. Chavez previously owned a Mexican restaurant in Florida but moved to Louisiana last year to be closer to family.

“Here, we wanted to start our own Peruvian restaurant—it was a family dream,” Chavez says.

While Brasas Peru’s main dish will be charcoal chicken, or pollo a la brasas, Chavez says the menu will also feature other classic Peruvian dishes like ceviche. With influences from Japan, Italy and China, Peruvian cuisine has an especially rich flavor that she believes will be received well in the Baton Rouge market.

Chavez was attracted to open the restaurant in the Perkins Road shopping center because of its proximity to the health district and several popular neighborhoods nearby. Chavez signed the lease in late December and aims to have the restaurant open by April if she receives permit and license approval. Joey Canella, with Stirling Properties, represented the shopping center’s property owner in the deal, while Chavez was represented by Judah Vedros with Kurtz & Hebert.

The restaurant space has been home to several concepts over the past decade since comfort food chain Calendar’s shuttered its location there in 2010. The most recent tenant was The Iron Fork, a restaurant and meat market that operated for about a year before scaling back operations to catering only, citing rising costs from suppliers.