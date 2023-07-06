Personal income grew 6.2% in Louisiana during the first quarter, topping national average

Louisianans saw their personal income grow 6.2% during the first quarter of the year, according to a new report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The state’s rate beat the 5.1% national average, which Gov. John Bel Edwards touted in a news release today.

“My administration has done bipartisan work to grow and diversify our economy, and we are seeing the results of this work,” Edwards said.

Edwards pointed out that Louisiana’s personal income growth outpaced many Southern states including Mississippi (5.5%), Georgia (5.7%), Alabama (4.8%) and Arkansas (3.2%).

However, Louisiana’s personal income growth trailed Florida (7.9%), Tennessee (7.8%), Kentucky (7.1%), South Carolina (6.8%) and Texas (6.7%). Read the full report.