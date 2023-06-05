Permits granted for LSU lakes project; work expected to begin this month

After months of waiting, partners on the University Lakes project have been issued permits from the Army Corps of Engineers to start construction.

Pending a final signature on the permits, construction is expected to start later this month.

The highly anticipated University Lakes project is aimed at reimagining the lakes system near LSU and will include dredging five of the six lakes—City Park, Erie, Crest, Campus and College.

Phase one construction includes the initiation of flood risk reduction efforts by dredging City Park and Erie lakes. It will also expand the footprint of the LSU Bird Sanctuary in University Lake.

Sevenson Environmental Services Inc., the project’s construction manager, will lead the phase as part of its one-year, $17 million contract. Mark Goodson, with CSRS and who is managing the overall project, previously told Daily Report that the first phase would cost $32 million, with funding coming from the city-parish, BREC, the Office of Community Development and the Department of Transportation and Development, as well as capital outlay funds.

The first phase is expected to take a full year.

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation sponsored a 2016 master planning process for the improvements. The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation is overseeing implementation.