Perkins overpass business owners push for bike, pedestrian trail

Owners of businesses in the Perkins Road overpass area have spent more than $30,000 of their own money on a plan for a bicyclist and pedestrian trail.

The trail could help connect the businesses with nearby Garden District residents. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome supports the idea, though funding is not yet in place.

“We’re very excited about this proposed project,” says Mark Armstrong, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.

Armstrong says the city-parish may partially fund the project, potentially through the MovEBR program, “but it’s too soon to say anything definite.” The Metro Council would have to approve spending parish funds.

Jenni Peters, owner of Varsity Sports, says supporters plan to unveil the details of the proposed CARBO-designed multiphase project at a public event March 15.

Peters says she first discussed a version of the project with city officials in 2016 and resurrected the idea about a year and a half ago. Other nearby business owners also are on board, hoping the project could alleviate some of the area’s parking issues.

The trail could run from Reymond Avenue to Christian Street, utilizing an existing dirt path.

“The idea is to formalize it so there’s a lot more connectivity between the Garden District and the businesses on the other side,” Peters says. “Baton Rouge can use a lot more connectivity.”