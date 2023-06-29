People are working fewer hours, and a growing number of bosses are fine with that  

Employees are working fewer hours than they have in the past few years, research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows. On average, employees worked 34.3 hours per week in May, down from 35 hours in 2021, The Wall Street Journal reports.

And, in an odd twist, a growing number of employers are just fine with this trend. According to Inc., if you’re the kind of boss who expects your people to “give 110%” and work however many hours it takes to get the job done—you may soon start losing valuable team members to companies that place more value on work-life balance.

The reason behind the drop in work hours is something of a mystery, economists say. There are three possible explanations: