People are working fewer hours, and a growing number of bosses are fine with that  

Employees are working fewer hours than they have in the past few years, research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows. On average, employees worked 34.3 hours per week in May, down from 35 hours in 2021, The Wall Street Journal reports.
And, in an odd twist, a growing number of employers are just fine with this trend. According to Inc., if you’re the kind of boss who expects your people to “give 110%” and work however many hours it takes to get the job done—you may soon start losing valuable team members to companies that place more value on work-life balance.
The reason behind the drop in work hours is something of a mystery, economists say. There are three possible explanations:
- Businesses are still recovering from the past shortage of employees. An unprecedented tight labor market, combined with disruptions from the pandemic, meant that, for the past few years, companies large and small had to leave positions unfilled—forcing employees to pick up the slack. So it could be that the current reduction in work hours is simply a sign of things getting back to normal.
- Employers are hoarding employees. Many employers are still traumatized by the tight labor market of the past few years, so they are choosing to keep more talent on the payroll rather than face the prospect of trying to hunt for more when the need arises later on.
- Employees are demanding better work-life balance. During the pandemic, the threat of illness and death, along with being cut off from friends and loved ones, inspired many people to reconsider how they were spending their lives. Read the full story.