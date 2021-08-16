Pennington research makes national news 

Baton Rouge’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center made national news over the weekend when a story about the center’s human metabolism and diet research picked up steam online.

The research findings, which upend conventional wisdom about how much metabolism slows as people age, was featured in The New York Times, and was the most popular story on the newspaper’s app.

The study: According to a Pennington press release, four Pennington researchers were part of a global study that suggests human metabolism peaks much earlier and starts its inevitable decline later than was thought. Energy needs shoot up during the first 12 months of life. By their first birthdays, babies burn calories 50% faster for their body size than adults.

After the initial surge in infancy, metabolism slows by about 3% each year until the 20s, when it levels off. The data suggests that human metabolism doesn’t really start to decline again until after age 60. The slowdown is gradual, only 0.7% a year. But a person in their 90s needs 26% fewer calories each day than someone in midlife. Read the release.

Read more: Pennington Biomedical Research Center has been sharing its research on obesity with the medical community for about 30 years. But the center this year launched the Obecity, USA campaign and a major rebranding. The purpose of the Obecity, USA campaign is three fold, says Dr. John Kirwan, executive director of Pennington Biomedical Research Center: 1) increase awareness of the problem of obesity, 2) increase visibility for the center and 3) increase funding for research. Read a feature about the campaign from the latest edition of Business Report.