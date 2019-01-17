Pennington study could cut business health care costs

Software under development at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center that just received a LSU LIFT² grant could, the research center says, slash the cost of wellness screenings, saving businesses hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

The Scanning in Medical Analysis software uses information from 3D body scans to generate a worker’s health assessment in less than five minutes. The software could reduce the need for some of the biometric screenings, which include blood pressure and blood tests for total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol and blood sugar levels.



“Businesses will spend an estimated $1.7 billion on health screenings in 2021,” software developer Sima Sobhiyeh says in the Pennington announcement. “If our software can exempt even one out of five workers from the biometric screening, health screening costs could drop by as much as $340 million.”



Joining Sobhiyeh on the research team are Dr. Steven Heymsfield, director of Pennington Biomedical’s Metabolism and Body Composition Lab, and LSU mathematics Professor Peter Wolenski. Read the full announcement.