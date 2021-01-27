Pediatrician from Baton Rouge killed in hostage situation at Austin clinic

The Baton Rouge community is reeling today after news of the death of Dr. Katherine Lindley Spaht Dodson, a Baton Rouge native and Austin pediatrician, who was killed by another physician after being taken hostage at her clinic in Texas late Tuesday.

Dodson, 43, was a graduate of Episopal High School and LSU medical school, and is the daughter of well-known attorneys Paul and Katherine Spaht, the latter of whom is professor emerita at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center, where she taught from 1972 to 2008.

“Our hearts are heavy for Professor Emerita Spaht, with whom a number of us taught until she retired in 2008, says LSU Law interim dean Lee Ann Wheelis Lockridge in a statement. “We all pour out to her and her entire family our very deepest sympathy, our prayers, and our support.”

A SWAT team found the bodies of Dodson and Dr. Bharat Narumanchi late Tuesday after negotiators spent hours trying to speak to the people inside the office, police say.

Dodson, who leaves behind a husband, Drew, and three young children, had been working as a pediatrician in the Austin area since 2007. She was beloved by patients and their families.

“You saw her at your worst when your kid was sick, and she just always had a smile on her face,” Karen Vladeck, whose two children were among Dodson’s patients, told the Associated Press. “She made you feel like you were the only parent there, even though there was a line of kids waiting.”

Narumanchi did not work at the clinic where he held five adult employees hostage for hours, Austin police Lt. Jeff Greenwalt says. Four were either let go or escaped, and no children were there at the time, he says.

Hostages who escaped the office told officers on the scene that Narumanchi had entered Tuesday carrying a pistol, a shotgun and two duffel bags, police said. Authorities have not yet said how Dodson and Narumanchi died.

Narumanchi had applied for a volunteer position at the clinic a week ago and was declined, but otherwise had no known connection to Dodson or the clinic, Greenwalt says.

“We are shocked at the tragic loss of Lindley and our hearts go out to Katherine, Paul, Drew and the entire family,” says LSU President Tom Galligan.

