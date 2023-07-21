Pay satisfaction has more to do with independence than income, survey finds 

It’s easy to assume that the key to pay satisfaction is a fatter paycheck, but a recent survey of 2,500 American workers found that it’s a little more complicated, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the survey conducted by payroll services provider ADP earlier this year, the people who are most satisfied with their financial compensation are independent workers across a variety of industries, despite sometimes earning less than their salaried counterparts.

About three-quarters of independent workers, freelancers and consultants surveyed say they felt they are fairly paid, compared with 70% of part-time employees and 68% of full-time staffers. Whether freelancers are earning less or around the same amount, the time saved by being their own boss is a big part of why they’re happy, compensation and negotiating experts say. Read the full story.