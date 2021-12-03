Paul Arrigo’s impending retirement leaves three key Baton Rouge positions in flux

Paul Arrigo, the longtime head of Visit Baton Rouge, announced this week that he will retire in September, meaning the leadership positions at three high-profile local organizations are either empty or soon will be.

The missions of the tourism bureau, the Downtown Development District and the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance all involve creating jobs and prosperity and are heavily interconnected.

For example, Visit Baton Rouge recruits conventions, which contribute to the downtown economy. The DDD and the Redevelopment Alliance have both stated a desire to strengthen the connection between downtown and Mid City.

“The Board will be working together to find the most qualified and best suited person to move this industry and Parish forward as a thriving tourism destination,” says Scott Michelet, who chairs Visit Baton Rouge’s board of directors, in a prepared statement.

The DDD Commission has selected Emergent Method as the consulting firm to aid in its executive director search and is awaiting final approval of a contract. The commission will then form a search committee, create a job description and develop a recruitment strategy.

Davis Rhorer, who had led the DDD since it was established in 1987, died in March from COVID-19. Downtown attracted more than $2.4 billion in new investment during his tenure, the DDD says.

Sam Sanders, who led the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance for 15 years, left this year to become deputy city manager of operations for the city of Charlottesville, Virginia. Daily Report called the Redevelopment Alliance office twice today to ask about the status of the search for a new director but no one answered. An email also did not elicit a response in time for this report.