Patient Plus is expanding with two new locations

Baton Rouge-based Patient Plus Urgent Care is expanding outside of the Capital Region with a new location in Hammond.

The Hammond clinic is one of two new urgent care locations in the works for the company, founded by CEO Dr. Rubin Patel in 2016. Over the past eight years, Patient Plus has expanded with six locations across Baton Rouge as well as clinics in Prairieville and Brusly.

The company aims to expand across southeast Louisiana, especially into the Northshore and New Orleans markets. Centrally located in the state, Hammond seemed like a logical first step, Patel says.

“It’s a growing community—we like that corridor,” he says. “There’s increased development in the area and Southeastern Louisiana University is down the road.”

The Hammond community also has sentimental value for Patel, whose dad—local hospitality developer C.G. Patel—built his second hotel there in the early ‘90s. Patel estimates the Hammond clinic will open by early April.

Patel is also working to build a new clinic at the corner of Tiger Bend and Jones Creek roads in Baton Rouge, with construction estimated to begin within the next two weeks. The clinic will be Patient Plus’ 10th and is scheduled to open this fall.