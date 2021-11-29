PAR names longtime AP reporter as research director 

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana today announced that Associated Press correspondent Melinda Deslatte will become the nonprofit’s research director in January.

Deslatte will replace former research director Steven Procopio, who was selected to serve as PAR’s president last month after Robert Travis Scott, who served as president for 10 years, announced he was retiring.

Deslatte has 22 years of experience with the AP, including 21 years in Baton Rouge covering state government, politics, court cases, hurricanes and major events in Louisiana. Deslatte has overseen the Louisiana Capitol bureau since 2005.

Procopio says Deslatte will join him in managing an expansion of staff and activities at the nonpartisan, independent public policy group founded in 1950.

Deslatte is known for her expertise in covering the state budget and finances as well as the governor, the Legislature, elections, redistricting, education, health care and partisan shifts in politics.