PAR: Louisiana lawmakers need to prepare for financial headwinds 

Federal pandemic aid is disappearing, but state tax collections continue to surge, giving Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Legislature $1.6 billion in unspent cash from the last and current budget years and further boosting the money available for next year’s spending plan.

But while they’ll wrap up this term with the budget boom, a new fiscal cliff awaits Louisiana’s next governor and lawmakers in the term that begins in 2024.

In a new policy commentary, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana states that it believes policymakers should spend this latest influx of cash with the impending revenue drop at the forefront of discussions, to avoid worsening the shortfalls on the horizon and hopefully shrink their impact. For example, debt payments aren’t flashy, but they can lessen the obligations facing officials next term.

Even after hefty sums from corporate tax collections were siphoned to meet constitutionally required deposits into the state’s Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund, Louisiana has a $727 million surplus left from the budget year that ended June 30, PAR writes in its commentary.

Though the state treasury currently is flush, serious financial headwinds will arrive next term. For one, Louisiana’s temporary 0.45% state sales tax enacted in 2018 to balance the budget will fall off the books in mid-2025, lessening tax collections for the state general fund by an estimated $418 million a year, according to the Legislative Fiscal Office.

It’s critical that lawmakers start planning now for next term’s budget gap if they don’t intend to renew the expiring tax, PAR writes. Read the full commentary about the state budget from PAR.