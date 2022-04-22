PAR critical of millions in earmarks contained in state budget plan

Even as they wisely steer money to debt payments, education and infrastructure investments, Louisiana lawmakers also are making the short-sighted, politically driven decision to spend millions of dollars on local pet projects without public vetting or explanation, the Public Affairs Research Council writes in a new commentary.

The House loaded up a bill to allocate better-than-expected tax collections from the current budget year with about $34 million in earmarks for favored local projects, municipal agencies and outside groups that arguably have no place in a state spending plan. Lawmakers in the chamber also directed $23 million from last year’s surplus into local projects through the construction budget bill, PAR writes. Local parks, playground equipment, churches, museums, constables’ and sheriffs’ offices, municipal road repairs, fire departments, libraries and festivals are slated to receive dollars, in several instances with no requirements about how the money must be used.

PAR believes the earmarks should be eliminated, saying the approach lacks transparency, squanders the short-term budget largesse and appears aimed at election bids and politics rather than state priorities. Lawmakers instead should focus on the broader needs of the state with targeted outcomes, rather than parochial projects.

Read the entire commentary from PAR.