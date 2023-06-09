PAR, CABL lay out the good, the bad and the ugly from legislative session

Two of Louisiana’s leading nonpartisan policy organizations are praising some of the investments state lawmakers approved in the just-concluded session while criticizing how the sausage got made.

The final day was chaotic as the Legislature voted to bust the state spending cap and approve billions of dollars in spending in the waning minutes, and some of the final decisions were problematic, the Council for a Better Louisiana says.

“But lawmakers did make historic investments in road and bridge projects, coastal restoration, and other initiatives and paid down an unprecedented amount of pension system debt,” CABL’s commentary states. “Together, these can have a tremendous and positive impact on the state’s future.”

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana breaks down the session’s key points into what PAR sees as the good (for example, using $2.2 billion in short-term cash for one-time, rather than ongoing, expenses), the could-have-been-better (such as funding for early childhood education) and the ugly (an unexplained $100 million cut to the state health department and millions for “pet projects”).

“The regular session was supposed to focus on finances, largely budget and tax topics,” PAR states. “But public safety concerns, culture war clashes and other political issues ahead of the fall election cycle drew significant attention that often eclipsed fiscal matters until the final days.”

Both groups praised efforts to begin winding down the corporate franchise tax, which is “widely seen as a bad tax that corporations pay based on the value of their stock for the ‘privilege’ of being able to do business in the state,” CABL says. But PAR “would have preferred to see the lost revenue offset by eliminating other unnecessary tax breaks, rather than putting the state treasury at risk of a worsened budget gap in the future.”

You can see PAR’s commentary here and CABL’s here.