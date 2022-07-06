Paperwork burden increasingly gnaws at small businesses 

If you think you are pushing more paperwork than ever, you’re not alone, Inc. reports.

According to a new Small Business Index report from MetLife and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 37% of business owners say they are spending more time on licensing, compliance, or other government requirements, compared with 29% last quarter.

The papers started piling up during the pandemic, as businesses started applying for funds through government relief programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program and employees started requesting more sick leave.

While that seems reasonable enough, the time businesses are spending on forms and compliance is likely to increase in the months ahead as federal agencies seek to implement more rules and enforce those already in effect.

In March, the Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rule changes that will require registrants to include certain climate-related disclosures in their registration statements. Additionally, the Federal Trade Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are creating more rules and regulations. Read the full story.