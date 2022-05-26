Soon there will be three … location options for new Mississippi River bridge

The Capital Area Road and Bridge District committee expects to narrow the number of options for a new Mississippi River bridge location from 10 to three at its meeting Friday.

The Louisiana Legislature has appropriated a $300 million down payment for the project, which may cost around $2.5 billion including the bridge and the associated infrastructure. Gov. John Bel Edwards had sought $500 million, in hopes of attracting significant federal funding and a private-sector partner.

“It’s certainly significant,” Scott Kirkpatrick, executive director of Capital Region Industry for Sustainable Solutions, says of the $300 million commitment. “We are going to have to fight for additional funding at the federal and state level, but we’re well on our way with that money.”

Seven of the 10 possible locations are in Iberville Parish, while two would connect East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes and one is in Ascension Parish. Possibilities range from one 5 miles south of the existing Mississippi River bridge in Port Allen to one 5 miles north of the Sunshine Bridge in Donaldsonville.

The state Department of Transportation and Development held six open houses to gather public input on the 10 options.

The Capital Area Road and Bridge District is scheduled to meet Friday at 9 a.m. at the state Capitol in Senate Committee Room F. Meetings at the Capitol typically are streamed on the Legislature’s website.