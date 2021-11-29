Pandemic inspires burst in entrepreneurship across US 

The pandemic has unleashed a historic burst in entrepreneurship and self-employment, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans are striking out on their own as consultants, retailers and small business owners.

The move helps explain the major shifts happening in the world of work, with more people looking for flexibility, anxious about COVID-19 exposure, upset about vaccine mandates or simply disenchanted with pre-pandemic office life. It is also aggravating labor shortages in some industries.

The number of unincorporated self-employed workers has risen by 500,000 since the start of the pandemic, Labor Department data shows, to 9.44 million. That is the highest total since the financial crisis year 2008, except for this summer. The total amounts to an increase of 6% in the self-employed, while the overall U.S. employment total remains nearly 3% lower than before the pandemic.

The self-employment increase coincides with complaints by many U.S. companies of difficulties—in some cases extreme—in finding and retaining enough employees. In September, U.S. workers resigned from a record 4.4 million jobs, Labor Department data show. Read the full story.