Mergers and acquisitions have picked up pace lately, but numbers still down

Merger and acquisition activity, which can be seen as a market barometer, increased during the third quarter but remains well below 2022 levels, another sign of economic concern, Axios reports.

The value of U.S. M&A deals has fallen 23.7% to $875.6 billion year to date, compared to the same 2022 period, according to financial market data aggregator London Stock Exchange Group. The data runs from Jan. 1 to Sept. 27. Globally, M&A is also down across all major regions.

In the U.S., the most active sectors were energy, technology and health care, but health care was the only sector to see deal value increase from last year.

As bad as the year-on-year drop appears, however, it’s an improvement from the second quarter of this year, when U.S. M&A was down a whopping 40%. Read the full story.