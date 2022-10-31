Oxbow Rum Distillery aims to be a pioneer in the craft rum business 

Louisiana native Olivia Stewart never expected to live in her home state again. She had built a career in the New York art world and generally loved the work.

But after COVID-19 chased her back to the Pointe Coupee sugar farm where she grew up, she realized she wasn’t challenged by her job at a Manhattan art consultancy. And while she didn’t come home looking for a challenge, that’s exactly what she found.

Stewart is now president of Oxbow Rum Distillery, formerly Cane Land Distilling and Three Roll Estate. Based in downtown Baton Rouge, the company has at times been on the verge of shutting down—having gone through leadership changes, layoffs and multiple rebranding efforts.

But with new partners and a new name, Oxbow is on the path to sustainability, Stewart says. The company’s story—making high-quality craft rum from some of the world’s best sugar cane direct from her family’s farm—is as compelling as ever, and the new brand is meant to emphasize those roots.

Stewart also sees a bigger opportunity for the state as a whole. Kentucky bourbon is popular enough to be a tourist attraction; why not Louisiana rum?

Rum is often associated with fruity drinks by the beach and kitschy cartoon pirates. But premium rum also can provide a refined, complex sipping experience much like a well-crafted bourbon. And much like a Napa Valley wine, the experience will vary based on where and how it’s made.

“We want to change the image of rum,” she says. “Oxbow can be a pioneer.”

