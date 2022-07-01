Owners plan $1M in renovations to historic building for new Murphy’s Bar

Mattress Direct owner Ty Hingle has fond memories of the original Murphy’s on West State Street. When his son decided last year to attend LSU, Hingle told his wife he was disappointed their son wouldn’t have a Murphy’s to go to.

Hingle is now part of an ownership group planning a new Murphy’s, unaffiliated with the one that closed in 1997, on West Chimes Street next to campus. Their building, dating from the 1920s and said to be the first LSU fraternity house after the university moved from downtown, needs about $1 million in renovations, he estimates.

“The building is just a shell,” Hingle says. “Rather than knock it down and start over, which possibly could have been cheaper, we’re doing it this way because it has historic value.”

The former home of Chimes Textbook Exchange has been unoccupied for several years. The work won’t be eligible for historic restoration tax credits because the last owner resurfaced the front, Hingle says, though the project wouldn’t have been eligible anyway because the group is planning to add a balcony.

Some North Gate business owners are concerned the bar will worsen the area’s already-tight parking situation. The bar is within easy walking distance of on-campus residences and Tiger Stadium, and campus parking lots are open after 4:30 p.m., Hingle notes.

“The vast majority of college students will either Uber or Lyft,” he says. “They’re not dumb like we used to be. They don’t drive and drink anymore.”

Prior to 2016, East Baton Rouge Parish had one suburban parking standard for the entire parish, but the standards have been relaxed for structures built before Nov. 20, 1996, to encourage reuse, Planning Director Ryan Holcomb explains.

“Chimes Street is a good example because before this grandfathering existed, many buildings along the street could NOT be redeveloped because of the lack of parking,” Holcomb says by email. “We got to the point that buildings had to be torn down to provide parking. Getting parking right is a delicate balance.”