Expanded menu and new look for Overpass Merchant

It’s been almost six years since the Overpass Merchant opened for the first time on the day of the 2017 Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade—in the spot long occupied by storied watering hole Zee-Zee Gardens. And like its predecessor, the neighborhood restaurant and bar has amassed a loyal following.

The Merchant has become known for its trendy-but-friendly vibe and elevated pub grub menu—a menu that’s just seen big tweaks. And in its continuing evolution, the Merchant also just named a new chef and general manager and, in early January, unveiled a refreshed interior.

It’s all part of an effort to stay relevant to Baton Rouge’s customers, says co-founder Lon Marchand. “It was a good time to add some new items and to update our look,” he says.

