Outdoor employers must help their workers beat the summer heat

Cody Morgan, manager with landscape design and maintenance company Reliance OneScape in Port Allen, says keeping workers motivated is the key to getting them to push through the summer heat.

Motivational tactics can include extra pay, but they also include simple things like providing water and paying for lunch.

“We take care of our guys,” he says.

Fortunately, the trips between jobs in an air-conditioned vehicle provide built-in breaks. Employers are responsible for making sure their workers are provided with water, rest and shade, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Employers should create a written plan to prevent heat-related illness, and someone at the worksite should be responsible for monitoring conditions and implementing the employer’s heat plan throughout the workday, OSHA says.

Elements to consider include:

Who will provide oversight?

How will new workers gradually develop heat tolerance? Temporary workers and workers returning from extended leave may be more susceptible to heat and require closer supervision.

How will the employer ensure that first aid is adequate if needed?

What engineering controls and work practices will be used to reduce heat stress?

How will heat stress be measured?

How will you respond when the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory or heat warning?

What training will be provided to workers and supervisors?

More information about employers’ responsibilities can be found here.