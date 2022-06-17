Outage due to lightning strike shuts businesses in Corporate Blvd. area

Lightning struck a piece of transmission equipment near Corporate Boulevard on Thursday afternoon, leaving more than 7,000 Entergy Louisiana customers without power into the evening.

Businesses in the busy area were in the dark for roughly four hours, WBRZ-TV reports. Entergy told WBRZ-TV that lightning struck a recloser, a device meant to keep power flowing during temporary faults in the system.

Ozzie Fernandez, founder and CEO of Go Eat Concepts and who operates dozens of local restaurants, told Daily Report that he had to close his Lit Pizza location on Corporate Boulevard. The restaurant was forced to dispose of some ingredients, on top of not being able to serve customers during the blackout.

Fernandez says it seems like that region of the city has been prone to outages, something echoed by Kolache Kitchen owner Will Edwards.

Entergy has done some work over recent months to remove trees that threaten power lines, but lightning is less predictable.