Our Lady of the Lake earns Level 1 trauma designation

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center today announced it has been verified as a Level 1 adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons.

Earning the Level 1 certification makes it the first trauma center in the Capital Region and one of only three in the state to receive the distinction. The hospital has operated as a Level 2 trauma center for the past nine years, serving as the primary destination for traumatic injuries in the region.

The center has more than 3,000 trauma activations and over 1,400 hospital admissions annually. Read the full announcement.