Analysis: OSU’s F. King Alexander deflects LSU scandal blame

To hear Oregon State University President F. King Alexander tell it, as he fought to keep his job during a seven-hour hearing Wednesday with the OSU Board of Trustees, he was hardly to blame for the Title IX violations at LSU that took place when he was president from 2013 to 2019.

Rather, Alexander pointed fingers at the LSU Board of Supervisors and a host of other conditions that prevented him from doing more to staff up LSU’s Title IX office and provide it with the support it needed to adequately do its job when he was at the helm.

Fielding questions from OSU trustees during the remote board meeting, Alexander recounted his seven-year tenure at LSU as one spent putting out fires on multiple fronts that included fighting massive state budget cuts, “shutting down for an entire year” the toxic Greek system, battling institutional racism from the “large segment” of the LSU community that did not want him to increase diversity on campus, and navigating a culture of ingrained politics that pushed back against efforts to consolidate powerful institutions within the LSU System.

“Our community is far more advanced here than what I had to deal with at LSU,” Alexander said midway through his grilling.

In response to one of the key questions several board members asked repeatedly, Alexander said the LSU board voted in 2013, two months before Alexander’s arrival at LSU, to keep former head football coach Les Miles on the job, despite an investigation that showed his inappropriate behavior with female student workers.

“The board had already made the decision prior to my getting there,” he said. “Unlike here, there is a great deal of board intervention (at LSU) into athletics.”

Actually, the full LSU board was not aware at the time of the investigation into Miles and was never convened to vote on his tenure, a decision that would rest with the athletic director and the president anyway.

As previously reported by national media outlets, a board executive committee met with LSU athletic department administrators to decide the Miles matter, and Alexander said he was made aware of the decision two weeks after arriving in Baton Rouge.

Alexander did take credit for other actions to end sexual violence and misconduct on campus, including, as he noted twice, his decision to “shut down the entire Greek system for an entire year,” because of hazing, date rape and other problems.

“The pressure I got for shutting down the Greek system for Title IX issues was unbelievable,” he said. “It cost us millions in donations from people, who thought I was going too far.”

Following the hazing death of pledge Max Gruver in 2017, LSU did crack down on the Greek system, and several organizations were disciplined or banned from campus, though the system was never shut down and organizations continued to recruit and meet.

Alexander also seemed to recall, as the hearing went on, other actions undertaken on his watch to crack down on sexual misconduct at LSU.

“I just remembered another one,” he said. “We had an alumni association director who had been there 50 years that we had to let go because of Title IX. The alumni association went crazy.”

In 2014, longtime LSU Alumni Association Executive Director Charlie Roberts was pressured to retire, following a lawsuit filed against him by his former girlfriend, who was also his employee. The suit was later dismissed.

At times, Alexander defended his actions at LSU. But mostly he talked about how difficult it was to try to lead in a “conservative state with conservative values,” when he was perceived as a “liberal from Cal State Long Beach.”

“Here we are much more advanced in how we see what our values are and we have a much more balanced approach,” Alexander said. “It’s not athletics that tries to run the university. We have higher expectations.”

While Alexander was testifying, a Louisiana legislative committee that held a hearing on the Title IX scandal at the Capitol last week, sent a letter to the OSU board, blasting Alexander and challenging his recollection of events at LSU.

“President Alexander may be culpable of not only mishandling the reports of sexual abuse, but also failure to protect students from violent sexual assaults, sexual harassment, and intimidation from other students and college officials,” the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children said in the letter. “Additionally, the voices of these survivors were muffled under the weight of college athletics in an attempt for LSU sports to remain in the spotlight nationally. These inactions constitute a flagrant failure to lead.”

Whether the OSU board took the letter to heart, the six-man, six-woman board emerged two hours later from a closed-door meeting to say it still had questions about what happened at LSU. In the end, the board voted not to fire Alexander, but to put him on probation until June, while it continues to investigate issues at LSU and also watches to see how Alexander works to rebuild trust at OSU, where he has only been on the job nine months.

“I know there was more I could have done at LSU,” Alexander said in a recorded statement released by OSU following the meeting. “As university president, I should have sought every opportunity to hold others accountable. … I assure you, I will work to rebuild trust, listen and learn, work alongside you to address the challenges and opportunities before us.”