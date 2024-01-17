Origin Hotel brings rooftop views and a new restaurant to downtown 

Nearly two years in the making, the boutique Origin Hotel officially opens this week in downtown Baton Rouge at the corner Saint Ferdinand Street and North Boulevard in the spot once occupied by Holiday Inn Express.

The pet-friendly hotel has 87 guest rooms, an all-day restaurant, a hotel bar and coffee shop, as well as a rooftop bar with panoramic views overlooking downtown.

The hotel’s design-forward elements blend art deco touches with contemporary, on-trend patterns and hues. But what stands out most are flourishes that remind guests they’re in Baton Rouge, including jewel-toned tiger wallpaper in guest room bathrooms, tiger-striped hall carpeting and Do Not Disturb door hangers that read “Paws Off.”

“When it comes to the interior designs of all the Origin Hotels, we want to make sure that every Origin is unique and is tied to the community,” says Baton Rouge general manager Braylon Hyde. “Of course, here you’re going to get that southern Louisiana flair.”

The hotel’s Cajun-Creole restaurant, Passé All Day Café, is overseen by executive chef Denise Williams and is on the ground floor along with the hotel’s bar and coffee kiosk. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a menu that features dishes like Catfish Origin, with fried, grilled or blackened catfish served over crawfish etouffee. Other menu items include favorites like shrimp remoulade and a fried oyster Caesar salad.

