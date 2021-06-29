Orgeron’s business, TAF added as Title IX lawsuit defendants

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron’s involvement in the Title IX lawsuit against LSU’s handling of rape and domestic abuse has intensified, according to an amended class-action complaint related to the original Title IX lawsuit against LSU filed in April.

The latest complaint filed in Louisiana’s Middle District Court on Friday lists the corporation named O The Rosy Finch Boyz LLC and the Tiger Athletic Foundation as defendants, USA Today Network reports. It also lists three additional women coming forward to criticize LSU’s handling of their complaints of rape and sexual harassment over the past several years. Orgeron is listed in the complaint as an officer of “The Rosy Finch Boyz,” owned by Orgeron and his former wife, Kelly Orgeron, that the amended complaint says violated the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act.

The complaint says the new defendants committed multiple related acts of fraud, including but not limited to solicitations of donations from national and international sources through TAF, which then used the funds to pay LSU employees and implement a sexual misconduct reporting scheme designed to keep complaints within the athletic department, away from LSU’s Title IX office. Read the full story.