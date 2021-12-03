Organized retail crime on rise across US

Retailers across the country have seen an increase in organized retail crime over the course of the pandemic, and especially over the past few weeks.

Organized retail crime is when large groups smash display windows and steal multiple items within minutes, with the goal of reselling the items.

Unlike shoplifting, where one shopper may steal a small number of items, these groups take as much as possib;e

The pandemic gave rise to a greater demand for online shopping, and these groups take advantage of that demand. Some groups target multiple stores a day, turning around thousands in profit online.

Nearly 75% of U.S. retailers saw a spike in such crime in 2020.

Now, many retailers are turning to higher-tech security systems and guards in an effort to prevent organized retail crime.

The Baton Rouge Police Department could not be reached for comment by publication time.