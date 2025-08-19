Organization gets $1M in funding to buy locally grown produce for food banks

Baton Rouge-based Feeding Louisiana has been awarded $1 million by the Louisiana Legislature to expand its purchase of locally grown produce and proteins for distribution through the state’s five regional food banks.

Food bought with the funding will be distributed through Feeding Louisiana’s member organizations:

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana

Food Bank of Central Louisiana

Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana

Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

Together, the food banks serve as lifelines for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents, providing emergency food assistance, senior nutrition boxes, mobile pantries and disaster response support.

The appropriation, approved this month by the Joint Legislative Committee of the Budget, is part of the state’s effort to strengthen food access while supporting Louisiana farmers.

During fiscal years 2023 and 2024, Feeding Louisiana received a total of $2.5 million in state funding to purchase food from 82 Louisiana farmers, delivering locally sourced products to every parish.

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank President and CEO Mike Manning said last month that a mix of economic pressures and cuts to federal food assistance over the past year has reduced the amount of food available for distribution to member pantries.

Forthcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are expected to further increase demand, placing additional strain on the system.

The Baton Rouge food bank has already seen a 40% reduction in federal food support during the past year. Cuts to grant funding that once supported purchases from small farmers—along with declining donations from corporate partners and individuals—have added to the shortfall. The local food purchase program once provided about $2 million annually for food purchases from local farmers.